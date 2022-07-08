 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theresa R. Mitchell -- Orangeburg

Theresa R. Mitchell

ORANGEBURG -- Theresa R. Mitchell, 73, of 6 Sapp Drive, died June 30, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive immediate family only due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

