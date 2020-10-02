Theophilus LaBrone Berry -- Orangeburg

He had a “special love” for his mother, children, Granny Ross and his dog, Ella. His love for others was genuine as well and he loved his male cousins as brothers. Mr. Berry always looked out for people that he loved in his own special way. He never met a stranger and he always made sure they knew his name. He enjoyed cooking dinner for his children every Sunday, attending sporting events and attending family affairs. Brone will truly be missed by all who loved and knew him.