Theodore ‘Ted’ K. Byers Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Theodore "Ted" K. Byers Jr., 73, of Orangeburg, passed away Sept. 28, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with John Shuler officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Ted was born a son of the late Theodore K. Byers Sr. and Gladys Walters Byers in Louisville, Kentucky. He grew up in Laurel, Mississippi, and graduated with a B.S. degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Ted was in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, but he was stationed in South Korea. He worked for Price Brothers Inc. as a senior lab technician.
Survivors include his brother, Keith T. Byers.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.
