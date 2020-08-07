Theodore Pressley -- Lexington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Theodore Pressley, 74, of 125 Hemphill Road, Lexington, and formerly of Orangeburg.

Mr. Pressley passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Family and friends may call at the home of his niece, Mrs. Debbie Backhouse, 710 Stanley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Pressley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.