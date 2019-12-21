{{featured_button_text}}
Theodore Johnson

WRENS, Ga. – Theodore Wellen “Ted” Johnson Jr., 84, loving husband of 62 years to ClaraSue Dyches Johnson, peacefully entered into eternal rest Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Downtown Division. Funeral services will be held at Wrens Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, with the Rev. Carson Fellows, Pastor Henry “H.W.” Johnson and Dr. James M. Ford officiating.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents Myrtle Temple Johnson and T.W. Johnson Sr.; two brothers, Robert Johnson and Glen Johnson. Other survivors include his four children, Wells Johnson III (Alisa), Warren Johnson (Karen), Whittney Johnson (Terry) and Melinda J. Thompson (Gary); two brothers, Don W. Johnson (Cindy) and Dicky Johnson (Cookie); five grandchildren, Britany Fitch (Brian), Henry “H.W.” Johnson II, Brandy Taryn Davis (Jonathan), Meagan W. Johnson and Hannah Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Hailey Davis and Jesse Davis; nieces, nephews; church family and friends.

Also honoring him will be past and present employees of First State Bank and the Willis Clark Sunday School Class.

The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.

James Funeral Home, 630 North Main St., Wrens, Georgia, in charge of arrangements for Theodore Wellen “Ted” Johnson Jr.

To send flowers to the family of Theodore Johnson, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
James Funeral Home
630 N Main St
Wrens, GA 30833
Dec 22
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
2:00PM
Wrens Baptist Church
500 North Main St.
Wrens, GA 30833
