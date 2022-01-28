 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theodore 'Buck Shot' Kennerly -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Theodore “Buck Shot” Kennerly, 77, of Neeses, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Beauty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 2883 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

Mr. Kennerly passed away Monday Jan. 25.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19 the family is not receiving any visitors at this time. Friends may call his sons, Anthony at 803-570-9281 or Roderick at 803-614-2537.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

