ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Thelma Walker, 90, of 907 Liberty St., St. Matthews, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call the residence or the funeral home.

