Thelma Spires Stanfield -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Thelma Spires Stanfield, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Prisma Health in Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Marvin Clark and the Rev. Fletcher Rawls will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens on Columbia Road in Orangeburg.
Due to the pandemic, social distancing and face masks will be required.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeff Holman, Derrick Antley, Jason Parker, Bill Parker Jr., Todd Hueitt and Roger Horne.
Thelma was born in Calhoun County on May 25, 1927, the daughter of the late Leonard Spires and the late Josephine Ziegler Rutledge. She was a faithful and active member of First Southern Methodist Church in Orangeburg until three years ago when her health issues required her to reside at Jolley Acres Health Care in Orangeburg. Thelma retired from Utica Tool Company with 22 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda S. Hooper; brothers, James Spires and John Rutledge; and sisters, Mary Z. Parker and Minnie Lou Harley.
Thelma is survived by a brother, George Rutledge of Hampton. After her sister Mary passed, Thelma became a very special aunt to the Parker family. Left to cherish her memory are niece, Carol P. Horne (Roger); nephews, Calvin Parker (Salley), Bill Parker (Betty) and Roy Parker; a special nephew, Todd Huiett (Tammy); and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.