Thelma Spires Stanfield -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Thelma Spires Stanfield, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Prisma Health in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Marvin Clark and the Rev. Fletcher Rawls will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens on Columbia Road in Orangeburg.

Due to the pandemic, social distancing and face masks will be required.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeff Holman, Derrick Antley, Jason Parker, Bill Parker Jr., Todd Hueitt and Roger Horne.

Thelma was born in Calhoun County on May 25, 1927, the daughter of the late Leonard Spires and the late Josephine Ziegler Rutledge. She was a faithful and active member of First Southern Methodist Church in Orangeburg until three years ago when her health issues required her to reside at Jolley Acres Health Care in Orangeburg. Thelma retired from Utica Tool Company with 22 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda S. Hooper; brothers, James Spires and John Rutledge; and sisters, Mary Z. Parker and Minnie Lou Harley.