Funeral Services for Mrs. Thelma Shuler Walker, 907 Liberty Street, St. Matthews will be held 11:00 am., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Greater Zion Baptist Church with Rev. John Wolfe, officiating. Burial will take place at the Roselawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Walker died on January 1, at Lexington Medical Center.

She worked in textile plants for 40 years and and as a cook for 20 years in the Calhoun County Public Schools before her retirement.

She was a member of Greater Zion Baptist Church where she served in different capacities until her health failed.

She was the widow of Exodus Walker, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memories: Sons; Exodus(Peggy) Walker, Jr., Raymond (Fairey Bell) Walker, Sr., and Haggie Tyrone (Viola) Walker and daughter; Mildred W. Jackson, all of St. Matthews, SC., 5 sisters, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren other relatives and friends whom will miss her dearly.

Viewing will be held 3-7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call at the rtesidence and the funeral home.

