ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Shuler Walker, 907 Liberty St., St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Greater Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. John Wolfe, officiating. Burial will take place at the Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Walker died on Jan. 1 at Lexington Medical Center.
She worked in textile plants for 40 years and and as a cook for 20 years in the Calhoun County Public Schools before her retirement.
She was a member of Greater Zion Baptist Church where she served in different capacities until her health failed.
You have free articles remaining.
She was the widow of Exodus Walker Sr.
Those left to cherish her memories include sons, Exodus(Peggy) Walker Jr., Raymond (Fairey Bell) Walker Sr., and Haggie Tyrone (Viola) Walker; and daughter, Mildred W. Jackson, all of St. Matthews; five sisters; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.