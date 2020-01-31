{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Ms. Thelma Renee Johnson, 60, of 355 Macedonia Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Joseph Zimmerman officiating.

She died Sunday, Jan. 19.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

