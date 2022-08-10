 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thelma Owens Mayers -- Orangeburg

Thelma Owens Mayers

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Owens Mayers, 80, of 2030 Robert St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 11, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mayers passed away Friday, Aug. 5, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and Friends may visit the residence of her husband, Mr. Hercules Mayers, 2030 Robert St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

