Thelma Johnson -- Santee
Thelma Johnson -- Santee

Thelma Johnson

SANTEE -- Thelma Johnson, 81, of Santee, died July 19, 2021, at Bridgeport Hospital.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in the Island Cemetery, Santee.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, Matthew Johnson, 124 Fludd St., Santee, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made a gloversfuneralhome.com

