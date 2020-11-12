Thelma James -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Thelma James, 93, of 266 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask.