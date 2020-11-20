Thelma James -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Thelma James, 93, of 266 Treadwell St., died at her residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and al those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.