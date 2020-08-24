 Skip to main content
Thelma Elizabeth Marshall -- Santee
Thelma Elizabeth Marshall -- Santee

SANTEE --Mrs. Thelma Elizabeth Marshall, of 177 Mall Drive, Santee, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence due to COVID-19 precautions; however, please

free to send online condolences to the family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

