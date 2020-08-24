Thelma Elizabeth Marshall -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE --Mrs. Thelma Elizabeth Marshall, of 177 Mall Drive, Santee, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence due to COVID-19 precautions; however, please

free to send online condolences to the family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.