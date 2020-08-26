Thelma E. Marshall -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- The graveside service for Mrs. Thelma E. Marshall of 177 Mall Drive will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant officiating. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence due to COVID-19 precautions; however, please free to send online condolences to the family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

