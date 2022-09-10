 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thelma Dash Brown -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Thelma Dash Brown, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Tammie Wideman, 190 Muller St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, to 803-682-1166 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News