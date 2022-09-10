Thelma Dash Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Thelma Dash Brown, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Tammie Wideman, 190 Muller St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, to 803-682-1166 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.