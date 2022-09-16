Thelma Dash Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Thelma Dash Brown, 85, of Orangeburg, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Andew Jordan is officiating.

Ms. Brown passed away Friday, Sept. 9, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Tammie Wideman, 190 Muller St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, to 803-682-1166 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.