Thelma Cullars -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Thelma Cullars, 92, of 951 Greenville St., died Feb. 14, 2022, at White Oak Manor, Rock Hill, following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Mount Pisgah AME Church, St. Matthews.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

