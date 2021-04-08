 Skip to main content
Thelma 'Bashmae' Rubens -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Thelma “Bashmae” Rubens, 85, of St. George, passed away on April 2, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew Baptist Cemetery, 6701 Johnston Ave., Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

