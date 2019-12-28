{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral for Ms. Thelma Barton, 77, of St. George, will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Reevesville, with Minister Hezekiah officiating.

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Barton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments