Tevin Hakeem Rose-Daniels -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Tevin Hakeem Rose-Daniels, 29, of 1080 Springfield Road, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the Frost Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask be worn while attending all services.