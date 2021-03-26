Terryonna TyShae Calhoun -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Terryonna TyShae Calhoun, 16, of 6519 Voorhees Road, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the chapel.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed. A face mask must be worn while attending all services.