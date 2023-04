EHRHARDT -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Terry Mingo. His funeral service will be Saturday, April 8, 2023, inside Savannah Creek Baptist Church in Ehrhardt.

His final resting place will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will take place at the Carroll Mortuary Bamberg chapel on Friday, April 7, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll mortuary of Bamberg.