Terry Lynn Oliver -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Terry Lynn Oliver, 55, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Hank McCollum, Tommy Chavis, Tim Moore, Travis Hill, Todd Immesberger, Marcus Barnes and Patrick Burky.

Terry was born on June 1, 1967, in Prosperity, the son of the late Douglas Lynn Oliver (Buffy) and the late Frances Stone Rudd (Ernest).

Survivors include his son, Ryan Oliver of Lexington; siblings, Bobby Oliver (Tracey) of Orangeburg, Crystal Roebuck (Mike) of Lexington, David Rudd of North, Amy Risher of Gilbert; special aunt, Janice Kemmerlin of Orangeburg; his fur babies, Lola and Brutis; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank special caregivers, Emily Black and April, for their love and support.

Family and friends may call the residence of Bobby and Tracey Oliver, 195 Hundley Road, Orangeburg, or the residence of Douglas Oliver, 230 Bush Road, North.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.