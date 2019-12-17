{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Terry Lynn Haynes, 52, of 1851 McMichael St., died Dec. 4, 2019, at Prisma Health following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, with the Rev. John M. Wolfe, pastor, officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her cousin, Cotina Haynes, 1517 Baxter St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

