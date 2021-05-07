 Skip to main content
Terry Lee Frederick -- Charlotte
CHARLOTTE -- Funeral services for Mr. Terry Lee Frederick, 50, of 13224 Greycrest Drive, Charlotte, N.C., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at South Atlantic Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist Pavillion, 436 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg. Entombment will be held noon Sunday, May 9, Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Daniel Kelly is officiating.

Mr. Frederick passed away on Friday, April 30, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

