Terry L. Blewer Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- Terry L. Blewer Sr., 72, husband of Bonnie Cheryl Kemmerlin Blewer, entered into eternal rest on July 20, 2020.

Terry's passions in life were hunting, fishing and playing pool, but most of all he loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and family.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Terry L. Blewer Jr. (Michelle); a daughter, Belinda Clark; grandchildren, Joshua Blewer (Meagan), Terry Lee Blewer, Justin Blewer, Allyson Ridgeway, Hunter Clark, Madison Clark, and Bobbie Jo Clark; and a special family member, Sandra Crozier.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25th, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Avinger Funeral Home located at 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

Arrangements have been entrusted to www.Avingerfh.com

