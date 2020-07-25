Terry L. Blewer Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- Terry L. Blewer Sr., 72, husband of Bonnie Cheryl Kemmerlin Blewer, entered into eternal rest on July 20, 2020.
Terry's passions in life were hunting, fishing and playing pool, but most of all he loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and family.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Terry L. Blewer Jr. (Michelle); a daughter, Belinda Clark; grandchildren, Joshua Blewer (Meagan), Terry Lee Blewer, Justin Blewer, Allyson Ridgeway, Hunter Clark, Madison Clark, and Bobbie Jo Clark; and a special family member, Sandra Crozier.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25th, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Avinger Funeral Home located at 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
Arrangements have been entrusted to www.Avingerfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.