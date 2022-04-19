Terry “Kevin” Rider -- Vance

Mr. Rider was born on Feb. 25, 1949, in Kershaw County. He was the son of the late John C. Rider and Lorene Munn Rider. He was the owner and operator of Right-Way Roofing for over 55 years. Kevin had many hobbies that included watching NASCAR, Clemson Tiger football, riding in his black Corvette and sitting on his porch swing, but his passion was helping and giving to others. He put everyone else's needs ahead of his own. On any given Saturday, you could find him riding his motorcycle in charity poker runs. He was predeceased by his father, children, Terry Rider, Khristian Rider, John Henry Rider, brothers, Johnny Rider, Myron Rider and Kerwin “Curly” Rider.