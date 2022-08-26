Terry Jean Odom Donaldson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Terry Jean Odom Donaldson, 57, of 965 Oak Ave., passed Aug. 20, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Honeyford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

There will be no viewing for the public.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence and at the residence of her daughter, Krystal Odom, 141 South Boundary, Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted t www.dashsfh.com