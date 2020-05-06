Terry Gene Williams -- Neeses

NEESES -- Terry Gene Williams, 66, of Neeses, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, burial services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Williams was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late James F. and the late Vera Rutland Williams.
Survivors include two brothers, Don Williams of Neeses, Marvin (Faye) Williams of Aiken; one niece, Kayla (Gerald) Lundy of Neeses; a great-niece, Maddison Lundy; and a nephew, Jamie Williams of Aiken. Mr. Williams was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Helen Sharpe Williams, and a nephew, James Carol Williams.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
