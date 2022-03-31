 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terry Davin Davis -- Columbia

Terry Davin Davis

COLUMBIA-- Terry Davin Davis transitioned peacefully Saturday, March 26, 2022. Husband of LaShasta Davis, he is also survived by daughter, Terri Keys; grandson, Aiden; brothers, Deacon Samuel Davis Jr. (Jacqueline) and Melvin Davis; and host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Grace Funeral Services LLC, 8827 State Road, Holly Hill.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 2, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services LLC; 8827 Old State Road; Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

