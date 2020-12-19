Terry Canty -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Terry Canty, 58, of 107 Libra Road, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at New Faith Community Church Cemetery, 1650 Tee Vee Road, Elloree.

Mr. Canty passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence, 107 Libra Road, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.