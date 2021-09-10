Terry A. Ryant -- Cope

COPE -- Terry A. Ryant , 49, of 138 Lincoln St., died Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family ask that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.