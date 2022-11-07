 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terrian Randall Devonte Thomas -- Orangeburg

Terrian Randall Devonte Thomas

ORANGEBURG -- Terrian Randall Devonte Thomas, 7, of 12 Mt. Carmel Road, Cameron, passed Oct. 31, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Matthews K-8 School, with the Rev. Dr. Corinthea Stack presiding and the Rev. Patrick B. Mellerson, eulogist.

Burial will be in Providence AME Cemetery.

Master Thomas will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the school.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

