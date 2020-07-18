Terrence Ford -- Orangeburg
Terrence Ford

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Terrence Ford, 49, of 179-B Chicquita Street, Orangeburg.

Mr. Ford passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

