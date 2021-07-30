 Skip to main content
Teroy Glover -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Teroy Glover, 59, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his brother, Harold (Yvonne) Glover, 582 Limit St., Orangeburg, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

