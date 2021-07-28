Teroy Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Teroy Glover, 59, passed away July 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of his brother, Harold (Yvonne) Glover, 582 Limit St., Orangeburg, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.