Teresa Nadine Nash -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS – Funeral services for Teresa Nadine Nash, 49, of 173 Lady Ashley Drive, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Ms. Nash died Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Ann Canteen, 173 Lady Ashley Drive, St. Matthews, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.