Teresa Nadine Mack -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Teresa Nadine Mack, 49, of 173 Lady Ashley Drive, died Aug. 8, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Ann Canteen, 173 Lady Ashley Drive, St. Matthews, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

