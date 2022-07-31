Teresa Ann Haigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Teresa Ann Haigler, 63, of 153 Nimmons Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Ms. Haigler passed away Tuesday, July 26, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

