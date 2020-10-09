 Skip to main content
Terence Summers -- Summerville
Terence Summers -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Terence Summers, 56, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

