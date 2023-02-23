ORANGEBURG -- Teesha Nicole Ryant, 28, of 570 Rainbow Court, Orangeburg, died suddenly on Feb. 17, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follows at St. John AME Church Cemetery in Rowesville.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Mary Backmon, 733 Berry Street, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.