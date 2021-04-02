Teddy Wilson Britt -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Teddy Wilson Britt, 73, husband of Nancy Westberry Britt, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Lowcountry Community Hospice House, Summerville.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Rigby Cemetery in Bowman, with the Rev. Barry Owens, the Rev. Robert Etheridge and the Rev. Damon Williams officiating. Family will receive friends there beginning at 2 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be in effect, including wearing of masks and social distancing.

Teddy was born May 20, 1947, in Rosinville, a son of the late Johnnie Franklin and Grady Elaine Wagers Britt. He was an Army and National Guard veteran, retired from LaFarge Cement Company and former owner of Hometime Video and Music. He was a charter member of Harleyville Southern Methodist Church, where he was a member of the board of stewards, and loved his church family. Teddy was a member and Past Master of Egeria Lodge #71. Teddy loved to garden and enjoyed delivering produce throughout the area.