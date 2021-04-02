Teddy Wilson Britt -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Teddy Wilson Britt, 73, husband of Nancy Westberry Britt, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Lowcountry Community Hospice House, Summerville.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Rigby Cemetery in Bowman, with the Rev. Barry Owens, the Rev. Robert Etheridge and the Rev. Damon Williams officiating. Family will receive friends there beginning at 2 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be in effect, including wearing of masks and social distancing.
Teddy was born May 20, 1947, in Rosinville, a son of the late Johnnie Franklin and Grady Elaine Wagers Britt. He was an Army and National Guard veteran, retired from LaFarge Cement Company and former owner of Hometime Video and Music. He was a charter member of Harleyville Southern Methodist Church, where he was a member of the board of stewards, and loved his church family. Teddy was a member and Past Master of Egeria Lodge #71. Teddy loved to garden and enjoyed delivering produce throughout the area.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Nancy Kay Westberry Britt of Bowman; a daughter, Angelique Irene Britt Walters (Eddie) of Reevesville; sons, Scotty Wilson Britt (Randy Henson) of Seattle and Teddy Lamar Britt (Angie) of Harleyville; grandchildren, Tyler William Walters, Grant Andrew Walters, Britt Annice Walters, Zachary Hunter Britt (Brianne), Kylee Olivia Britt, Logan Christopher Britt, Dylan “Gage” Steen; great-granddaughters, Elena Rose Britt and Daisie Mae Dawn Britt; sisters, Sadie B. Weathers (Mick) of St.George and Reba Dell Ahl of Plainsfield, Illinois; brothers, J. Danny Wagers (Vonnie) of Round O, L.B. Wolfe (Betty) of Holly Hill, Tony D. Britt (Betty) of St. George and Kent O. Britt (Gloria) of Pimlico; mother-in-law, Wilhelmina W. Westberry of Bowman; sisters-in-law, Lynette C. Britt of Grover, Karen B. Britt of Lexington, N.C., and Elsie W. Crook of Asheville, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Michael T. Arant (Sandra) of Eastover and George L. Westberry (Suzanne) of Bowman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, J. Ellison Britt, Roy F. Britt, his twin Eddie W. Britt, Frankie Britt, Homer Wolfe and Terrell Wolfe; sisters, Susie B. Wannamaker and Maxine Wolfe; sister-in-law, Billie W. Arant; and stepmother, Rever Mae Wolfe Britt.
Memorials may be made to Harleyville Southern Methodist Church Missions, c/o Dennis Mizzell 312 Duncan Chapel Road, Harleyville, SC 29448.
