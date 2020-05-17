Teddie Floyd -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Teddie Floyd, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Mr. Teddie was born on March 18, 1946, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Walter Garrison Floyd and the late Tommie Kelly Floyd Williams. Teddie retired from SCDOT as a surveyor after 32 years of service. He loved people and never met a stranger. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Freddie Floyd.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Teresa Jenkins Floyd; daughters, Sherry Floyd Rhinehart, Darla Ann Gleaton (Jason) and Arlana “Lani” Taylor (Davey); grandchildren, Heather Danielle Rhinehart, Brittany Lee Davis (Chris), Debbie DeShannon Bodie (Austin), Brandon Baughman and William “Billy” Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kami, Darcy and Alma Grace; sisters, Carolyn Headden, Betty Rickborn and Rita Rider; father-in-law, Henry Davis Jr.; sisters-in-law, Deborah Harley and Jane Mussa; brother-in-law, Steve Jenkins (Dianne); long-time family friend, Howard Hoffman; and a number of nieces and nephews.

