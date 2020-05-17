Teddie Floyd -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Teddie Floyd, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.
Mr. Teddie was born on March 18, 1946, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Walter Garrison Floyd and the late Tommie Kelly Floyd Williams. Teddie retired from SCDOT as a surveyor after 32 years of service. He loved people and never met a stranger. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Freddie Floyd.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Teresa Jenkins Floyd; daughters, Sherry Floyd Rhinehart, Darla Ann Gleaton (Jason) and Arlana “Lani” Taylor (Davey); grandchildren, Heather Danielle Rhinehart, Brittany Lee Davis (Chris), Debbie DeShannon Bodie (Austin), Brandon Baughman and William “Billy” Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kami, Darcy and Alma Grace; sisters, Carolyn Headden, Betty Rickborn and Rita Rider; father-in-law, Henry Davis Jr.; sisters-in-law, Deborah Harley and Jane Mussa; brother-in-law, Steve Jenkins (Dianne); long-time family friend, Howard Hoffman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.