Teddie Floyd -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Teddie Floyd -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Teddie Floyd, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Teddie Floyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News