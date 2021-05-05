Ted Gene Williams Jr. -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Ted Gene Williams Jr., 57, of Harleyville, husband of Tammy M. Williams, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

Gene was born Oct. 28, 1963, in Orangeburg, a son of Clara Jeffcoat Boone and the late Ted Gene Williams Sr. He was a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and was a cabinet maker with Coastal Millworks in Summerville. He was member of Limitless and Southern Outcast fishing clubs.

Surviving is his wife, Tammy M. Williams; sons, Matthew (Tiffani) Smith and Robert Smith Jr., all of Harleyville; a daughter, Anna Williams of Gaston; grandchildren, Landen Williams, Blaine Murphy, Kinzey Williams, Jonathan Smith and Lincoln Smith; his mother, Clara Boone; stepmother, Gaye Williams; a brother, Brandon (Krystle) Williams of Columbia; sisters, Cheryl (Billy) Schlins of, Orangeburg and Deborah Williams of Columbia; father-in-law, Jimmy (Jennifer) Mizell of Harleyville; mother-in-law, Linda J. (Thomas) Rourk of Goose Creek.

