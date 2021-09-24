Taurean Delano Jenkins -- Riverdale, Ga.

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Taurean Delano Jenkins, 38, died at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 707 Arista Road, Bowman, with the Rev. A.W. Goforth officiating.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, in the cemetery before the service.
Taurean, son of Franklin "Trip" Jenkins of Orangeburg and Theresa Jenkins of Fairburn, Georgia, transitioned in Atlanta on Sept. 12, 2021.
Masks will be required for all attending the service.
Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.