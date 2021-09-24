 Skip to main content
Taurean Delano Jenkins

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Taurean Delano Jenkins, 38, died at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 707 Arista Road, Bowman, with the Rev. A.W. Goforth officiating.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, in the cemetery before the service.

Taurean, son of Franklin "Trip" Jenkins of Orangeburg and Theresa Jenkins of Fairburn, Georgia, transitioned in Atlanta on Sept. 12, 2021.

Masks will be required for all attending the service.

