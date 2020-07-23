Tashon Grant -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Tashon Grant -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Tashon Grant, 28, of 1580 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Crystal Grant, 1580 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tashon Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News