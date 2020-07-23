Tashon Grant -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Tashon Grant, 28, of 1580 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Crystal Grant, 1580 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

